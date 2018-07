Police and firefighters were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a tanker truck in Claymont, Delaware.The crash happened before 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Naamans Road.There were reports that the truck was leaking liquid nitrogen.Naamans Road was closed between Marsh Road and Foulk Road in both directions as crews worked to assess the situation.The occupants of the vehicle were being evaluated for possible injuries.------