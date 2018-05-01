Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Road open

EMBED </>More Videos

Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. closed: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
Police and firefighters were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a tanker truck in Claymont, Delaware.

The crash happened before 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Naamans Road.

There were reports that the truck was leaking liquid nitrogen.

Naamans Road was closed between Marsh Road and Foulk Road in both directions as crews worked to assess the situation.

The occupants of the vehicle were being evaluated for possible injuries.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscrashtruck crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News