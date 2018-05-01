Karen Rogers Emcees CHOP's Daisy Days campaign

The latest in fashion was on display Tuesday in Center City, as part of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Daisy Days campaign.Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers emceed "The Runway."Several models showed off looks from Philadelphia-area boutiques and designers.Including Action News anchor Monica Malpass, Meteorologist Melissa Magee, Action News digital reporter Julia Rae, and anchor Sharrie Williams.This year, the campaign benefits sickle cell research and patient care at CHOP.