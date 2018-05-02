6 Minute Meal & Deal: Amis Pasta with Chili Flakes

In this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Amis for a chef favorite.Amis Executive Chef Brad Spence's favorite Sunday dinner: Pasta with Garlic & Chili FlakesIngredients:16 oz pasta of choice (Fresh will cook faster; the smaller the pasta, the faster it cooks)2 cloves garlicOlive OilChili flakesWhite Wine1/4 cup grated Parmesan CheeseDirections:Cook pasta in boiling water until it's 80% finishedHeat oil in pan on medium high heatSlice 2 cloves of garlic paper thinAdd garlic to pan and cook until it gets a little color and you start to smell itAdd chili flakes to tasteTake the pan off the heat and add a splash of white wineReturn pan to stove and add a little pasta water (the starch will make your sauce creamier)Sprinkle in half the cheeseAdd pasta to pan to finish cookingPlate and top with the rest of cheeseTop with more chili flakes, again to tasteServe & EnjoyChef Tip: Get creative and try different variations like black pepper and cheeseThe dish at Amis Restaurant uses dried fried peppers you can buy at any deli.Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through Wednesday, May 9th.Amis Trattoria412 S. 13th StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-732-2647Bar Amis at The Navy Yard4503 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-282-3184------