6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Amis Pasta with Chili Flakes

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Amis Pasta with Chili Flakes: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Amis for a chef favorite.

The 6 Minute Meal:

Amis Executive Chef Brad Spence's favorite Sunday dinner: Pasta with Garlic & Chili Flakes

Ingredients:
16 oz pasta of choice (Fresh will cook faster; the smaller the pasta, the faster it cooks)
2 cloves garlic
Olive Oil
Chili flakes
White Wine
1/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions:
Cook pasta in boiling water until it's 80% finished
Heat oil in pan on medium high heat
Slice 2 cloves of garlic paper thin
Add garlic to pan and cook until it gets a little color and you start to smell it

Add chili flakes to taste
Take the pan off the heat and add a splash of white wine
Return pan to stove and add a little pasta water (the starch will make your sauce creamier)
Sprinkle in half the cheese
Add pasta to pan to finish cooking
Plate and top with the rest of cheese
Top with more chili flakes, again to taste
Serve & Enjoy

Chef Tip: Get creative and try different variations like black pepper and cheese
The dish at Amis Restaurant uses dried fried peppers you can buy at any deli.

The Deal:
Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through Wednesday, May 9th.

Amis Trattoria
412 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-732-2647

Bar Amis at The Navy Yard
4503 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-282-3184
https://www.amistrattoria.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Dewey Burger
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Southwest Salmon Salad
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Buddakan's Chicken & Ginger Dumplings
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Beef & Mushroom Skewers
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News