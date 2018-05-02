PETS & ANIMALS

What a catch: Pa. fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in New Jersey

A Pennsylvania man made quite the catch while fishing in New Jersey this weekend. (Julian's Bait & Tackle)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. --
A Pennsylvania man made quite the catch while fishing in New Jersey this weekend.

John Callahan was fishing in the Raritan Bay from the shore on Sunday when he finally caught his first nibble after three hours.

It took him nearly 30 minutes to reel in his catch, but he was rewarded with a 58-pound bass on the other end of his line.

Employees from Julian's Bait & Tackle said it was a once-in-a-lifetime catch using fresh bunker chunk as bait.

