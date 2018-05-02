Building destroyed by fire in Phoenixville, Pa.

Fire destroys building in Phoenixville: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire in Phoenixville.

The blaze was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Wheatland Street.


Initial reports indicated the fire was burning in a building under construction.

Video from Chopper 6 showed one building that appeared completely destroyed by fire.

Neighboring buildings also showed damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

