COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wilmington Diocese celebrates completion of housing project for seniors.

EMBED </>More Videos

Marydale Retirement Village complex in Newark will offer affordable housing for residents 55 and older. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
They gathered in Delaware Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a renovation project for seniors

A re-dedication ceremony was held at the Marydale Retirement Village in New-ARK.

The complex offers affordable housing for residents 55 and older.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Francis Malooly from the Diocese of Wilmington in partnership with the Catholic Charities.

The 108 garden style apartments received upgrades to the kitchens and roofs as part of the ministry's commitment to the elderly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News