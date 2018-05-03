Hard Rock hires 3,000th worker for Atlantic City casino

Hard Rock will open its Atlantic City casino resort on June 28. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY --
Atlantic City's Hard Rock Casino is staffing up before its opening next month.

The casino formerly known as the Trump Taj Mahal hired its 3,000th employee on Wednesday, and eventually plans to hire about 3,500.

Leonard Coleman, a craps dealer who lives in Atlantic City, was honored at a ceremony Wednesday marking the casino's 3,000th hire.

EMBED More News Videos

Hard Rock Hotel opening on June 28th. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018.



Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Indian tribe of Florida, is re-doing the former Taj Mahal and rebranding it as a music-themed resort on the Boardwalk ahead of its June 28 opening.

It is one of two shuttered casinos due to reopen this summer. The former Revel casino plans to reopen as the Ocean Resort Casino, and it, too, is in the midst of hiring staff.

Ocean Resort has not yet announced an opening date.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscasinohotelAtlantic CityAtlantic City
Related
Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News