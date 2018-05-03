Art of Aging: Retiree finds his dream job

HEALTH & FITNESS

When Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution opened last year in Old City, a local retiree saw a new opportunity.

Jack Gilligan has been a history buff all of his life. When he retired from the insurance industry, he wanted to continue working.

He landed what he calls his dream job, a guest services associate at the Museum of the American Revolution.

"I'm just fascinated with American history, really, all phases of it. In my entire working life, this is the most meaningful and memorable thing that I've done," he said.

The Museum tells the full story of the Revolutionary War.

"We talk about the role of Native Americans and African Americans in the Revolution, and that's one of the things that makes us so unique," said Gilligan.

He continues, "There is a definite emotional response to what we present here. Many times people are in tears, it's so powerful."

And there's no mistaking Gilligan's passion for his subject.

"We are telling the story, not a story, and it's not a fake story. It's our history, warts and all The American Revolution changed the world. You're going to see the actual tent that Washington used during the war," said Gilligan.

And in sharing that story, Gilligan is writing the next chapter of his own history.

"There's always a second act, and it's not necessarily the last act," he said.

