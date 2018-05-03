Search continues for hit and run driver who left boy, 3, injured

Police are still searching for the driver of a maroon minivan who hit a small child and kept driving.It happened at 7 p.m. Wednesday. That's when police say a 3-year-old boy ran out into 2400 block of Reese Street in North Philadelphia and was struck by a passing car.The boy's grandmother witnessed the impact."I started banging on the glass, to have him stop the van and that's when he dragged him," said Iris Rios.As she tended to her grandson, the driver of the van exited the vehicle and started arguing with a crowd of bystanders."The driver, according to witnesses, actually got out of the van then had some words with neighbors and got back into the vehicle and fled the scene," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department.Before he was able to get away, someone snapped a picture of the license plate. At the scene, police recovered surveillance video of the entire incident.Accident investigations officers are hopeful those pieces of evidence will lead them to the hit and run driver.The child was rushed to Saint Christopher's Hospital and miraculously survived.Family members say he suffered a fractured skull and is now being monitored for internal bleeding.-----