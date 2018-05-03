CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Rise Gatherings retreat; exclusive discount for 6abc viewers

What's the Deal: Rise Gatherings Retreat - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In a few weeks, something unique is happening in the Pocono mountains - women will unite for a retreat called Rise Gatherings.

They call it a place to play, sweat, dance, create and enhance your whole self. And they're offering our Action News viewers an exclusive discount on this experience.

"We like to say Rise is for all women of all ages and all life stages," said Tami Astorino, co-creator of Rise Gatherings.

It's an array of experiences designed to unite and empower women physically, spiritually and emotionally.

"Come as you are - leave as you want to be," said Tami.

"I think a lot of women struggle with knowing themselves and being content with who they are and Rise was a catapult to put me on this journey - this self-love journey," said participant, Tink Fisher.

There's yoga, dance and plant based cooking classes. They only ask that show up without inhibitions and most importantly - without judgement.

"I am really excited to try yoga. I never tried it because of my body, but I am learning to accept it and I am going to move how I can move," said Sancia Ellis from Cheltenham, Pa.

"I am going out way out of my comfort zone. A few of my girlfriends also in our 70s are coming and I am going to try all things I have never done," said Mary Relles from Maple Glen, Pa. "(I'm) not much of a dancer, never painted anything - I am going to do all of these things at Rise!"

It's a nurturing space and like a sisterhood, meant to unplug and reset your soul.

"I think there's an energy and a synergy that happens around women," said Chavez Ravine from North Wales, Pa.

And for mothers and daughters, it's a chance to reconnect in adulthood.

"And just kind of show up together as women," said Rachel Rubin, co-creator of Rise Gatherings.

The Rise Gatherings retreat is May 18th- 20th in the Poconos. They also offer day retreats in New Hope, Pa.

And they are giving Action News viewers an exclusive discount. Just use the code 6abc and get $50 off tickets to any of the experiences at any time.

ONLINE:

http://risegatherings.com/

