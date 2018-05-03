Folks hoping to spend a day on the sand at one Jersey shore town won't have to walk too far to do it.Wildwood is moving forward with plans to open a beach parking lot next to the convention center on Baker Avenue.In the next few weeks, officials will set up a ticket booth on the beach.Beach parking will run on the weekends starting on Memorial Day and will be open seven days a week starting the third week of June.Passes will be $10 for a day and $20 for special events.------