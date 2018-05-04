Construction worker falls through roof in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction worker hurt: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a mishap involving a construction worker in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 46th Street and Woodland Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a Southwest Philadelphia construction site after a worker was hurt on May 4, 2018.


Action News is told a worker fell through a roof at a building under construction at the University of the Sciences.

The injured worker was able to walk to the ambulance that arrived on the scene.

The construction site was evacuated as officials worked to determine what led to the incident.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsconstruction accidentSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News