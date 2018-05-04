PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Action News has learned that a man accused of conning his way into a Philadelphia school actually got into two other schools and an event in the city featuring Michelle Obama.
District officials say Jerez Coleman, aka DJ Official Silent Assassin, conned his way into the three local high schools this week posing as DJ for pop music icon Alicia Keys.
He appeared on local radio Wednesday after making an appearance at South Philadelphia High School.
Purple Blackwell, the PQRADIO1.com personality who interviewed him, was impressed.
"He came promptly, he was polite, he was well-educated and he talked eloquently about all the social topics of the day," said Blackwell.
Coleman did 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to threatening to blow up the Washington, D.C. Metro transit system.
He was then sent to a psychiatric evaluation, and later was featured on the TV show "Catfish," depicting him as a well-known rapper.
It proved to be a scam, but years later school district officials fell for the scam, allowing him to speak to students at the High School for Performing Arts, the day after he got into South Philly high.
"This individual claims he was a DJ from Alicia Keyes, and a member of our staff improperly approved him to get into our schools. We take full responsibility for what happened," said district spokesman Lee Whack.
Blackwell says she first encountered Coleman was backstage with VIPs like Michelle Obama at the college signing day she hosted at Temple University, a clear security breach.
"He had two security guards with him, they looked like Secret Service. He was five feet from Michelle Obama like we all were," Blackwell said.
The school district has filed a complaint about Coleman. There has been no decision yet as to whether there will be an arrest warrant.
