Pizza delivery driver recovering after Germantown shooting

A pizza delivery driver is recovering after being shot on Sunday night in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.Muhamed Shahin remained hospitalized on Monday evening, recovering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.The shooting happened while he was sitting in a car moments after making a pizza delivery in the 6200 block of North Beechwood.Police say the gunman approached the driver's side door, demanded cash, then opened fire."The driver left that location and headed back to his place of business. He ran into a co-worker who took the wheel," said Capt. Malachi Jones.By the time they arrived at the pizza shop in the 6200 block of Ogontz, a patrol officer put Shahin in his vehicle and rushed him to the hospital.While this may sound like a familiar set up, police say the call to the house was legit."She's a frequent customer and orders from this place often," said Capt. Malachi Jones.Shahin's co-workers describe the Egyptian-born father of several children as a great guy, very caring. A fellow delivery man from Ed's pizza says they try to be as careful as possible going about their dangerous jobs."We always double-check the address. Most, 89 percent of the customers, the same people call every day. 10 percent are new customers," said Juan Gutierez.Those who live in this section of Germantown have learned to stay on guard these days. Gwen Briddell was victimized year."I came back from the doctor and a guy was in my house robbing me," he said. "So it brought back memories."At this hour police are processing grainy video, trying to get a better look at the gunman.Police say his condition has been upgraded, so he is now able to talk to investigators.