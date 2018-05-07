ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cher, Chappelle playing Borgata for 15th anniversary

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Cher, Barry Manilow and Dave Chappelle are among entertainers performing at the Borgata this summer to mark the Atlantic City casino's 15th anniversary.

The shows join an entertainment schedule that already includes Britney Spears, who is booked for three sold-out shows July 19-21.

The casino is also adding a second show with ex-Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on June 1.

Chappelle performs June 1, Manilow July 6 and 7, and Cher on Aug. 17 and 18. Tickets for those shows go on sale May 11.

The Borgata also plans a 15-times slot dollars promotion as part of its 15th anniversary.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentn.j. newsnew jersey newsentertainmentcasino
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News