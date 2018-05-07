ENTERTAINMENT

Catie Turner speaks out after American Idol elimination

EMBED </>More Videos

Catie Turner speaks out after American Idol elimination: Alicia VItarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
We are down to the Top 5 on American Idol, with just one local contestant still in the running for the title - 20-year-old Michael J. Woodard from East Falls, Philadelphia.

Michael nabbed that final spot in the top 5 in a nailbiter, with his family and friends gathered in Clifton Heights Sunday night to watch the show.

But it was a rough night for Langhorne's Catie Turner. The 18-year-old senior at Neshaminy High School was one of two contestants to get eliminated.

During her second song, Catie forgot some of the words and says at that moment - she learned a lot about herself.

"I think even messing up on 'Manic Monday' was a blessing to me because I got to show people that even on such a high profile show like this, even though you can put me in heels, glitz and glamour and a designer suit, I'm still going to be the same person I still mess up sometimes. And I want to tweet positivity. I want to get positivity out there because I don't want people tearing other contestants down to raise me up."

Catie even said if she got voted through - she was going to give up her spot to another contestant.

But the good news is that the entire top 7 will be going on tour this summer - including Catie and Michael.

The show stops here in the Philadelphia area at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby on August 14th.

Michael J. Woodard will be back on Idol on Sunday as the top 5 head to Nashville, Tennessee to get some tips from Idol alum, Carrie Underwood.

The next American Idol will be crowned in two weeks.

You can watch American Idol Sundays at 8pm on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolreality televisionmusicsingingcompetitionUpper Darby TownshipLanghorne Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News