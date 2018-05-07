Catie Turner speaks out after American Idol elimination

We are down to the Top 5 on American Idol, with just one local contestant still in the running for the title - 20-year-old Michael J. Woodard from East Falls, Philadelphia.Michael nabbed that final spot in the top 5 in a nailbiter, with his family and friends gathered in Clifton Heights Sunday night to watch the show.But it was a rough night for Langhorne's Catie Turner. The 18-year-old senior at Neshaminy High School was one of two contestants to get eliminated.During her second song, Catie forgot some of the words and says at that moment - she learned a lot about herself."I think even messing up on 'Manic Monday' was a blessing to me because I got to show people that even on such a high profile show like this, even though you can put me in heels, glitz and glamour and a designer suit, I'm still going to be the same person I still mess up sometimes. And I want to tweet positivity. I want to get positivity out there because I don't want people tearing other contestants down to raise me up."Catie even said if she got voted through - she was going to give up her spot to another contestant.But the good news is that the entire top 7 will be going on tour this summer - including Catie and Michael.The show stops here in the Philadelphia area at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby on August 14th.Michael J. Woodard will be back on Idol on Sunday as the top 5 head to Nashville, Tennessee to get some tips from Idol alum, Carrie Underwood.The next American Idol will be crowned in two weeks.You can watch American Idol Sundays at 8pm on 6abc.------