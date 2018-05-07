KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot (Rachel Bagnetto)

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

"It's extremely rare," Rachel Bagnetto, spokeswoman for Retama Park, told ABC News.. "To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama."

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.

-----
