Survey: Teens drinking sports drinks less frequently

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --More teens may be using sports drinks these days, but they are drinking them less frequently.
A survey of 20,000 high schoolers shows that nearly 60 percent drink them.
However, daily consumption dropped 3 percent between 2010 and 2015.
But doctors note that most kids don't need them for hydration in the first place.
They may help for some high-endurance sporting events, but the drinks have a lot of unnecessary sugar and calories.
