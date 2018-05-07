HEALTH & FITNESS

Survey: Teens drinking sports drinks less frequently

Survey: Teens drinking sports drinks less frequently

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More teens may be using sports drinks these days, but they are drinking them less frequently.

A survey of 20,000 high schoolers shows that nearly 60 percent drink them.

However, daily consumption dropped 3 percent between 2010 and 2015.

But doctors note that most kids don't need them for hydration in the first place.

They may help for some high-endurance sporting events, but the drinks have a lot of unnecessary sugar and calories.

