Video shows suspect armed with assault rifle in Delancey St. shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch surveillance video from Philadelphia Police showing a shooting suspect confronting his victim on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down a shooting suspect who struck Saturday in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 1:36 p.m. in the 5400 block of Delancey Street.

The video shows the suspect approaching a 50-year-old man who was washing his car.

The suspect is carrying an assault weapon similar to an AK-47.

He then hits the victim and tries push him inside the door of the victim's business. A struggle ensues, and the suspect ends up shooting the man in the hip before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light color pants.

Anyone with information about this crime or this suspect is asked to contact Det. Parker at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance videoshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News