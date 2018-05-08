One dead following house fire in Caln Township, Chester County

EMBED </>More Videos

One dead following Chester County house fire: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

CALN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Caln Township Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Foundry Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived flames were shooting from the two-story home.

Officials confirm one person died in the fire.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was still not officially under control.


***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdeadly firefatal firehouse fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News