Man leaving takeout restaurant shot in SW Phila.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 44-year-old man on a bike was the target of a gunman in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 54th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police say the victim was leaving a Chinese takeout restaurant when he got into an argument with another man.

They say the suspect took out a gun and fired five shots.

The victim is in critical condition with several gunshot wounds.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

