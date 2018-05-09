NJ police rescue man from burning car

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ officers save man from burning car. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

Police in North Jersey risked their own lives to save a man from a burning car.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Saturday in Roselle Park.

Roselle Park Police received several calls concerning a vehicle parked on the 100 Block of West Lincoln Avenue.

A caller initially reported a strange noise coming from a vehicle causing a smoke condition. A subsequent 911 call reported the vehicle was on fire.

Arriving officers first broke a window to see if someone was inside the smoky vehicle.

They found a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

They then dragged the man, who police say refused to get out and appeared disoriented.

Police think the man parked the car, but forgot to turn it off and fell asleep with his foot on the gas, overheating the engine.

Once outside, the 42-year-old driver was alert and speaking. He did not suffer any visible serious injuries and is expected to be OK.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfirerescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News