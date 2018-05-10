BUSINESS

Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Shoppers will be able to buy any brand of tires on Amazon.com, have them shipped to a Sears Auto Center and then bring in their car to get them installed.

It's the latest deal between Sears and Amazon as the struggling department store operator seeks to boost sales. Last year, Amazon began selling Sears's Kenmore brand of ovens, washers and other appliances.

Sears says the partnership with Amazon announced Wednesday is currently available at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight cities, including Chicago, Dallas and New York - not Philadelphia, yet. It plans to eventually roll it out to all 400 of its auto centers nationwide in the coming weeks.

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp. spiked 15 percent after the deal was announced.

Online: https://searsholdings.com/press-releases/pr/2096

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazonsearsautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Papa John's to pull founder from marketing
2 Garces restaurants in Philly to close after sale
Chipotle closing up to 65 stores as part of restructuring
More business
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News