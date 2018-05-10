Man, woman sought in Northeast Philadelphia robbery

Police are searching for a man and woman wanted in a robbery in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 9:05 a.m. on April 24 on the 2200 block of Napfle Avenue.Police say a 31-year-old woman was walking down the street when a male suspect grabbed her pocketbook.The victim began struggling with the man as he was entering a moving red Toyota that was being driven by a woman, police say.The victim fell to the ground and suffered severe injuries.Police say the female driver of the Toyota was later caught on surveillance video attempting to use the victim's debit card at a gas station.The Pennsylvania license plate on the Toyota was stolen, according to police. It reads JTC-3672.Anyone with information should contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.------