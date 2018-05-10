WEATHER

Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street

EMBED </>More Videos

Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pothole has morphed into a crater that has swallowed part of a street in West Philadelphia.

The situation along the 4800 block of Fairmount Avenue began with a water main break in February.

Things have been going downhill ever since.

"It caved in. It just fell down, boom!" said one resident, Ryan.

"It's a big crater down there. We've got to go all the way around to get dropped off from hospital visits and stuff like that because you can't get through here," said another neighbor, Deneen.

Ryan said he wasn't pleased with the response from the water department.

"They just passed the buck to the next man," he said. "It's not their problem, they see what they can do, we have to call someone else."

Action News reached out to the water department and got a quick response. They blamed the situation on a taxing winter for city workers, and promised relief was coming right away.

"We did have crews come out and repair that water main. We also assigned it to our sewer maintenance unit to come out and make any sewer repairs that are necessary. Those repairs are done. There is a fire hydrant that needs to be installed. We're going to get a crew out here to install the fire hydrant, and as soon as we're done with that we'll refer it over to the streets department to come out and get the street fixed as quickly as possible," said John DiGiulio of the water department.

The water department says it will investigate why this repair job fell through the cracks. They promised all should be back to normal here sometime in the middle of next week.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newspotholesWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News