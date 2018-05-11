Phoenixville murder suspect arrested in Georgia; wanted for murder of Chester Co. high school student

EMBED </>More Videos

Phoenixville murder suspect arrested in Georgia: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) --
A man wanted for murdering a Chester County teen has been captured following a standoff outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Brian Corsey is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jayson Ortiz-Cameron outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Phoenixville.
EMBED More News Videos

Phoenixville teen died in aborted drug deal: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 28, 2017



According to officials, on December 27, 2017, Corsey and Robert McCoy, who is already in custody, arranged via Snapchat to buy marijuana from Ortiz-Cameron and another victim.

They say the Corsey and McCoy actually planned to rob the two victims.

Both are charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses.
EMBED More News Videos

Victim ID'd in Phoenixville shooting. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 28, 2017.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingmurderdrugsPhoenixville Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News