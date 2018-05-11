EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2836213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phoenixville teen died in aborted drug deal: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 28, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2834199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Victim ID'd in Phoenixville shooting. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 28, 2017.

A man wanted for murdering a Chester County teen has been captured following a standoff outside Atlanta, Georgia.Brian Corsey is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jayson Ortiz-Cameron outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Phoenixville.According to officials, on December 27, 2017, Corsey and Robert McCoy, who is already in custody, arranged via Snapchat to buy marijuana from Ortiz-Cameron and another victim.They say the Corsey and McCoy actually planned to rob the two victims.Both are charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses.