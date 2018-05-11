Court documents: Delaware woman stabbed 18 times; man arrested

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. --
Court documents say a woman found dead in her New Castle County home had been stabbed 18 times.

The News Journal reports the documents were filed in connection with the arrest of a man accused of killing 47-year-old Oletha Willingham.

Forty-six-year-old Lynn "Deszi" Harris was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing earlier in the week. Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and two gun-related charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The documents say Willingham and Harris were in a relationship and that Willingham was in the process of ending it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshomicide
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News