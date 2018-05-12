Shelter Me: Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we profile a South Jersey rescue agency fighting to save horses from the slaughterhouse!
Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue is a non-profit facility in Medford, NJ which is run out of the backyard of Darlene Supnick.
"It's so hard because people don't realize the plight of the horse," she said. "We had a starvation case... She was so thin no one ever thought that that horse would survive. Now the horse is a chubby little pony and has his own little boy who loves him."
To date, Forgotten Angels has saved 182 horses from slaughter.
"We get the horses from what you call 'kill pens,'" said Supnick. "People will go to an auction, and they pretty much dump their horses off."
If you're looking to help, there are plenty of ways.
"We could use hay, we could use feed, we could use carrots, apples," Supnick explained. "They would love you for carrots and apples!"
You can also sponsor or adopt.
"Dreamer is a Haflinger, she was a road horse," Supnick explained, showing us one of her no-longer-forgotten angels. "She was very much afraid of people."
Dreamer is now fully mended - and fresh home from college!
"She was in the show at Rutgers University Day," Supnick told us. "And she won everything!"
Scotty is a white mustang, a Mexican ranch horse.
"We call him Delgado, but his bar name is Scotty. He is a sweetheart," said Supnick. "He wouldn't be a jumper, but he's perfectly sound to do flat work."
Good Knight Kisses is a 3-year-old thoroughbred who was injured on the track.
"A lot of times horses break down because they are trained too early, (and are) too young to do certain things," said Susan DiAnbrosio a Forgotten Angels volunteer. "And a lot of the horses find themselves in the 'kill pen' because of that."
With a little time and patience, the former racehorse will be able to be ridden again.
Supnick thinks she'll make the perfect trail horse.
If you are interested in sponsoring or adopting any of these animals, here's the link to Forgotten Angels' Facebook page.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
