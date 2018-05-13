3 injured in Cape May County crash

DENNIS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --At least three people were seriously injured in a crash in Dennis Township, Cape May County.
It happened around midnight Sunday on Route 47 between Tyler Road and Washington Avenue.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Arriving firefighters found several people trapped in the vehicles. They were rescued and taken AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.
Police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.
