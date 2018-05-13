TRAFFIC

3 injured in Cape May County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

3 injured in Dennis Township crash. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

DENNIS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
At least three people were seriously injured in a crash in Dennis Township, Cape May County.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Route 47 between Tyler Road and Washington Avenue.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Arriving firefighters found several people trapped in the vehicles. They were rescued and taken AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newscrashaccidentDennis Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News