KKK

KKK flyers found in driveways of Hatboro residents

EMBED </>More Videos

KKK flyers found in Hatboro driveways: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 13, 2018

By
HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hatboro residents expressed shock and dismay at racist flyers found in their driveways this past weekend.

Neighbors who discovered the flyers said plastic baggies with heart candies were attached.

They said the message on the flyers, telling "white America to wake up," appears to be from the Loyal White Knights a North Carolina group affiliated with the KKK.

Irene Ford said she was disgusted and disturbed.

"The message is whites are great and blacks aren't anything," she said. "It's unsettling because I am an elementary school teacher and all people are equal in my eyes."

Rick Woywod also received the flyer and immediately threw it in the trash.

"There are all kinds of wackos," he said. "You never know what is going to land in your driveway. It's disappointing that mentality is still out there."

Hatboro police addressed the issue on its Facebook page:

"Several homeowners this morning woke up to find leaflets littering their driveways. The baggies contained hateful literature promoting intolerance, hatred and bigotry. This was done in the the middle of the night and under the cover of darkness. The discovery of these leaflets is not exclusive to Hatboro. Similar bags have been found in Upper Moreland and Upper Dublin over the past several months. Hatboro is a community where we respect each other and we are better than hatred. #hatehasnohomeinhatboro."



As the police mentioned, the flyers were found in several other neighborhoods and townships.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newskkkhate speechracismHatboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KKK
Pumpkins with racist symbols spark outrage in Coatesville
Delaware police investigating car vandalism as hate crime
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Police: KKK flyers left in Upper Dublin driveways
More kkk
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News