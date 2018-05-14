Caught on camera: iPhone explodes near worker

An iPhone explosion was caught on video as an employee was sitting just feet away.
The employee quickly jumped up as the phone burned itself out after a few seconds.
The close call happened at a cell phone repair shop in Las Vegas.
The employee was working to replace the phone's broken screen.
It had cracked after being exposed to excessive heat. That heat may be what caused the battery to burst.
Luckily, that employee was not injured.
