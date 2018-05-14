U.S. & WORLD

Caught on camera: iPhone explodes near worker

EMBED </>More Videos

iPhone explodes in repair shop. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

An iPhone explosion was caught on video as an employee was sitting just feet away.

The employee quickly jumped up as the phone burned itself out after a few seconds.

The close call happened at a cell phone repair shop in Las Vegas.

The employee was working to replace the phone's broken screen.

It had cracked after being exposed to excessive heat. That heat may be what caused the battery to burst.

Luckily, that employee was not injured.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldexplosioniphone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News