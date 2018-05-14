If you want to see the streets of Philadelphia in a whole new way, check out Tape Riot, a live-art theatrical performance making its U.S. debut at PIFA.
Mystery Center City location revealed to ticket holders in the days prior to the performance
Performance dates: June 5-8, 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
societyPIFAfyi eventsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
