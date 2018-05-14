ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Bald Mario' takes Twitter by storm

'Bald Mario' takes Twitter by storm. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

It's no secret that Super Mario is one of Nintendo's most famous characters.

And one of his most distinguished features? His mustache.

If you've ever wondered what he might look like without that famous mustache, look no further.

Bald Mario is becoming a viral sensation.

He is the work of a Twitter user who goes by the name "yourfavisbald2," and is known for removing the hair of your favorite cartoon characters.

Reaction to the photo is feverish and emotional, with people writing, "I don't want to live on this planet anymore," and "why did they have to take his eyebrows!?"

Some are even saying bald Mario resembles Phil Collins.

