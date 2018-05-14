FYI PHILLY

Comedian Bassem Youssef shares laughs at PIFA

We meet a satirical superhero, dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world. (WPVI)

Bassem Youssef is one of the artists performing in this year's Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts. He's a satirical superhero dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world.
Bassem Youssef: The Joke is Mightier than the Sword | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6 @ 7:30pm
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

