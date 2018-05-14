'Wild' time a wish come true for nursing home patient

A woman who lives at a Hatboro nursing home had her wish to visit the zoo granted, courtesy of a local non-profit Monday.Connie Stine was treated to a magical day at the Philadelphia Zoo thanks to Twilight Wish Foundation.Stine, 69, is a permanent resident of the Luther Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She's also an avid animal lover and wanted to visit the zoo with her sister.The ladies received free tickets and a special behind-the-scenes tour with the hippos.------