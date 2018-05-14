SOCIETY

'Wild' time a wish come true for nursing home patient

'Wild' wish comes true for local nursing home resident: monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 14, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman who lives at a Hatboro nursing home had her wish to visit the zoo granted, courtesy of a local non-profit Monday.

Connie Stine was treated to a magical day at the Philadelphia Zoo thanks to Twilight Wish Foundation.

Stine, 69, is a permanent resident of the Luther Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She's also an avid animal lover and wanted to visit the zoo with her sister.

The ladies received free tickets and a special behind-the-scenes tour with the hippos.

