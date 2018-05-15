EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3475666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot while walking mother's dog. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018.

A Delaware County man is in critical condition after being shot twice while walking his mother's dog in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11 p.m. Monday along 7th and Wallace streets.Police say the 54-year-old victim from Upper Darby was visiting his mother and went out to walk her dog when he was approached by two men who shot him in the neck and chest."There's a possibility that robbery is the motive because we did find some change at the scene and sometimes that comes from the perpetrators going through the victim's pocket," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Upon arriving on the scene, police found the man completely unresponsive, with the dog on a leash next to him.He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.A real-time crime camera is positioned almost directly over the scene. Police say it captured all or most of the incident. Nearby private cameras may have been recording as well.Longtime resident Gregory Harris says the cameras may help solve crime, but in his opinion, they do little to deter it."I don't even think they pay attention to it," he told Action News. "I don't think they care about the camera or even know the camera is there."He suspects that with new developments like condos and businesses coming to the area, crimes like these will only get worse."Hopefully they put more protection around here, because there will be cops around here for a minute and then they'll be gone," Harris said.Neighbors tell us that an older person related to the victim was also hospitalized upon receiving news of the shooting.As for the gunmen, police have still not released a suspect description or made an arrest in this case.------