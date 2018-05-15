SHOOTING

Man shot near East Schiller and Braddock streets in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot near East Schiller and Braddock streets: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach while just standing at an intersection in Philadelphia.

The 26-year old victim was shot just before midnight Tuesday near East Schiller and Braddock Streets.

Investigators say the victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by a private car and later transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police are checking surveillance cameras near the area to get a description of the shooter.

There is no word on a motive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News