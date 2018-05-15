PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach while just standing at an intersection in Philadelphia.
The 26-year old victim was shot just before midnight Tuesday near East Schiller and Braddock Streets.
Investigators say the victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by a private car and later transported to Temple University Hospital.
Police are checking surveillance cameras near the area to get a description of the shooter.
There is no word on a motive.
