Folks rappel down Delaware building for charity

Folks rappel down Delaware building for charity. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Dozens of people went over the edge, literally, in Wilmington on May 10 - all for a very worthy cause.

Ninety people rappelled down 17 stories of the 300 Delaware Avenue Building.

These "edgers," as they're called were required to raise a minimum of 1$100 each to participate.

The money raised goes to the Special Olympics of Delaware.

For the fourth year in a row, one of the participants is a Special Olympics athlete!

