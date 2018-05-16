Folks rappel down Delaware building for charity

Dozens of people went over the edge, literally, in Wilmington on May 10 - all for a very worthy cause.
Ninety people rappelled down 17 stories of the 300 Delaware Avenue Building.
These "edgers," as they're called were required to raise a minimum of 1$100 each to participate.
The money raised goes to the Special Olympics of Delaware.
For the fourth year in a row, one of the participants is a Special Olympics athlete!
