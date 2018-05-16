EDUCATION

Pepper spray causes problems at Burlington County high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Students exposed to pepper spray: as aired on Action News at 5:30 p.m., May 16, 2018 (WPVI)

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Multiple ambulances responded to a school in Medford, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon to help students exposed to pepper spray.

It happened in the cafeteria at the Burlington County Institute of Technology.

It's still not clear how the spray was released and if it was intentional.

Students were advised to shelter in place for approximately one half-hour following the incident.

Medics treated the students who were having difficulty breathing.

Officials said after receiving the all-clear, class resumed as scheduled.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newspepper sprayhigh schoolMedford
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News