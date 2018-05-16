Multiple ambulances responded to a school in Medford, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon to help students exposed to pepper spray.It happened in the cafeteria at the Burlington County Institute of Technology.It's still not clear how the spray was released and if it was intentional.Students were advised to shelter in place for approximately one half-hour following the incident.Medics treated the students who were having difficulty breathing.Officials said after receiving the all-clear, class resumed as scheduled.------