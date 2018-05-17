Alleged gunman in murder of Penn State student Dominique Oglesby arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators arrested the suspected killer of a Penn State Student Wednesday.

US Marshals confirm they picked up Julius Scott on the 5700 block of Pine Street just after 6 a.m.

Scott is accused of shooting and killing Dominque Oglesby on March 18 outside a bar in West Philadelphia.

Oglesby reportedly got into a fight with another woman. It spilled outside and Oglesby called her family for help.

When her dad and grandfather arrived, all three were shot and she was killed.

