HEALTHCHECK

CDC: Romaine lettuce being sold now not linked to outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC: Romaine in store not linked to outbreak. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

Health officials say it's safe again to eat romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the romaine linked to the E. coli outbreak was grown in Yuma, Arizona and was last harvested April 16. So, it should no longer be in stores and restaurants because of its three-week shelf life.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the total number of people sickened by a strain of E. coli is now 172 across 32 states.

At least 75 people have been hospitalized, including 20 with kidney failure. One death was in California.

Health officials say there is a lag time of two to three weeks between when someone falls ill and when it's reported to the CDC.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecke. colifoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
Number of deaths from liver cancer on the rise
Simple steps to protect yourself from skin cancer
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News