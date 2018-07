EMBED >More News Videos Pilots described Southwest 1380's midair emergency. Watch this report from Good Morning America on May 11, 2018.

Southwest Airlines is trying to win back customers with a summer travel sale.Those looking for flight can grab a one-way ticket for as low as $49.The deals are being offered one month after an engine failure killed a passenger and led to an emergency landing in Philadelphia.Southwest admits the incident has been hurting sales.The company hopes a temporary discount will turn things around.The sale lasts through Friday and only applies to certain flights.------