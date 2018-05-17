Study: Parents are over scheduling kids

From sports, to dance, to music lessons... a big question is emerging -- are we overscheduling our kids?A new study says a resounding yes.The results from York University in England found that not only is the juggle hurting kids, but the entire family.They say 88-percent of grade school kids have organized after school activities four to five days a week, and they say 58-percent do more than one activity per day.Add homework to the mix, and family time dwindles.Of course, parents are organizing these activities to better their kids, boost their resumes, and their social lives.However, in the end, the study suggests it's amounting to less quality time as a family, a financial drain for the parents, and a harm to kids development and well being.------