Strange Royal Wedding souvenirs offered ahead of the wedding

A royal wedding always means some royally wacky merchandise to mark the occasion, and this event is no different.From sort of creepy party masks, to Pez dispensers, and even a Harry air freshener -- that's mango scented, if you're interested.You can invite a life-sized royal cutout to your watch party, or snack on Harry and Meghan's wedding rings breakfast cereal.There will even soon be royal Markle-sparkle marijuana -- grown by one of Meghan's nephews.However, if you really want to make a splash, an online company called Bags of Love is selling Harry and Meghan swimsuits.They can be yours for $38 a pop.------