EDUCATION

Ammunition found in Powelton elementary school prompts lockdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Ammunition found in Powelton elementary school prompts lockdown. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

POWELTON (WPVI) --
A Powelton elementary school was on lockdown for more than an hour today after two bullets were found.

Officials from Alain Locke say a teacher discovered a student had the ammunition, just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called to do a thorough investigation.

They say no weapon was found, and nobody was hurt.

The school lifted the lockdown just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Police are still looking into where the student got the bullets.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphiladelphiaschool lockdown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News