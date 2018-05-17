Police search for suspects in smash and grab burglary in Mantua Township

Police search for suspects in smash and grab burglary in Mantua Township. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Mantua Township are asking the public to help them identify three men who broke into Heritages Dairy Store in Sewell, New Jersey.

Surveillance cameras caught them shattering the glass outside of the business on Glassboro Road, then slipping inside.

They fled in a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on the break-in or recognize any of the suspects you are asked to contact police.

