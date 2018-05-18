VIDEO: Flames erupt after gas line break in North Wildwood

EMBED </>More Videos

An Action News viewer captured video of flames shooting several feet into the air after a gas line break in North WIldwood. (WPVI)

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials with South Jersey Gas are investigating a gas line break that turned out to be quite a spectacle Thursday evening in North Wildwood.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of East 24th Avenue and the boardwalk.

At some point during or after the break the gas line erupted in flames.

An Action News viewer captured video of the fire shooting several feet into the air.

The area is currently under construction. However, it's not clear at this time what caused the gas line break.
EMBED More News Videos

Flames erupt after gas line break in North Wildwood. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 17, 2018.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakfirenew jersey newsNorth Wildwood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News