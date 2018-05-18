ROYAL WEDDING

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in Royal Wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle: Shirleen Allicot reports during Action News Mornings on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

LONDON (WPVI) --
Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle's dad fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.


Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle "the space he needs to focus on his health" amid reports he had undergone a heart procedure.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."


Prince Philip, 96, also plans to be in attendance at the wedding, despite concerns about his health and retiring from public service last year.

As for the night before the nuptials, Markle will stay at a hotel with her mother and Prince Harry will be at a separate hotel with his brother, Prince William.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.
EMBED More News Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 19)

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the royal wedding from England.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

-----

Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harrylondonroyal family
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Prince Harry's exes spotted at Royal Wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News