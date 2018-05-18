U.S. & WORLD

Stranger defends woman from body-shamer on airplane

EMBED </>More Videos

Stranger defends woman from body-shamer on airplane. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

A viral story that played out on an airplane had two layers of cruelty and kindness.

A woman took to social media to thank a fellow passenger who stepped in after she was body-shamed.

"Hey babe, I can't believe this, I'm sitting next to a smelly fatty."

"Can't even put the armrest down, I'm going to vomit. I'm stuck by this fatty."

In large fonts -- people, including Savannah Phillips, were able to read these hurtful words.

That's when Chase Irwin stepped in to help the mother of two who was brought to tears.

He switched seats with the man behind the painful texts.

"He thanked me and said can I ask why. I said absolutely. I said because you're a heartless person and I read your text, and the girl next to you crying, she also read your text and you should take into consideration other people's feelings," said Irwin.

Savannah says she wants the world to feel the impact of this kindness from a stranger.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersairplaneact of kindness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News