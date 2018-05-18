U.S. & WORLD

New York restaurant offering up pickle soft serve ice cream

EMBED </>More Videos

New York restaurant offering up pickle soft serve ice cream. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

Pickles were once just a sandwich sideshow, but now they are having a major moment in the culinary limelight.

You've heard about pickle juice soda, Sonic's pickle juice slushie, and now something that's being called "kind of a big dill."

On New York City's Upper West Side, at a casual Asian restaurant called Lucky Pickle Dumpling Company, you can now sink your summer teeth into pickle ice cream.

A polarizing soft serve that's a combination of pickle juice and slices, with a hint to its roots -- cucumber.

They call it light, crisp and a great compliment to their Asian cuisine.

